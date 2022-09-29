aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Nellis, Creech SFS MWD train with FBI

by USAF, Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, 99th SFS, 432nd SFS, MWD, FBI
Air Force photographs

Members of the 99th Security Forces Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and the 432nd SFS at Creech AFB, Nev., took part in joint training recently with the FBI Bomb Squad.
The teams got some one-on-one instruction, learning how to identify real-world threats before they happen and how to counter adverse actions. The dogs got to show off their skills and get some great rewards!

