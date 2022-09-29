Members of the 99th Security Forces Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and the 432nd SFS at Creech AFB, Nev., took part in joint training recently with the FBI Bomb Squad.
The teams got some one-on-one instruction, learning how to identify real-world threats before they happen and how to counter adverse actions. The dogs got to show off their skills and get some great rewards!
Nellis, Creech SFS MWD train with FBI
