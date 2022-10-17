aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

432nd Wing hosts Hispanic Heritage event at Creech AFB

by Aerotech News

Students from Rancho High School visited Creech Air Force Base, Nev., recently for the wing’s Hispanic Heritage Month event!

The students earned a standing ovation from #Team432!

Air Force photographs

Air Force photographs

Air Force photographs

Air Force photographs

Air Force photographs

Air Force photographs

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Baseball’s Triple-A championship helps launch...
 By Randy Martin | JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
Creech Honor Guard at Raiders...
 By Aerotech News
Nellis hosts Rattlesnake Rodeo 2022
 By Aerotech News
Brown presses case for speed,...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit