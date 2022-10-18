Annual ‘Dash for Danielle’ focuses on domestic violence

Airmen at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., recently took part in the Third Annual Dash for Danielle Memorial Run.

Two years ago, the Nellis First Sergeant Council tragically and unexpectedly lost one of their own, Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch, to domestic violence.

As a way for the council to heal and honor Danielle, they set up an Annual Run-A-Thon called “Dash for Danielle.”