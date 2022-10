Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing vice commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Ross Agee, incoming 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony on Oct. 15, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.



Agee joins us from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, where he served as the director of logistics for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing.