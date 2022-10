On Oct. 16, 2022, members of the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., were invited to NASCAR’s Troops to the Track event at the Las Vegas Speedway.

Troops to the Tracks started in 2009, honors and pays tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces by inviting service members from local military installations to a VIP experience at a NASCAR race.

Appearances of advertisements do not constitute endorsement or sponsorship by the U.S. Air Force.