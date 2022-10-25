557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron Retreat

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

A statue of the Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) mascot sits outside the squadron building at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2022. The 820th Expeditionary RED HORSE held an inactivation ceremony to honor the history and legacy of the 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron. The 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE was previously based at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The inactivation coincides with the U.S. military’s reduced presence in the Middle East.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Airmen size their flight before a retreat ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2022. The 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE was responsible for the construction of many U.S. bases and facilities throughout the Middle East.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Lt. Col. Andrew Jouben, 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) commander, speaks about the history of the 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2022. After its long history in theater, the 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron has been inactivated again.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Airmen assigned to the 557th Expeditionary Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) stand at parade rest during a retreat ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base present arms during the lowering of the U.S. flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2022. The retreat ceremony honored the Airmen that served under the 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron’s banner.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Airmen perform flag bearer duties to retire the flag during a retreat ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Murieen, 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) senior enlisted leader, recounts his time in the 557th Expeditionary RHS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2022. Due to the drawdown of personnel in the central command area of responsibility, and reduced requirements from RED HORSE personnel and teams in-theater, the 557th ERHS was inactivated.