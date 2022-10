On Oct. 15, 2022, the UNLV Rebels hosted the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Field in Paradise, Nev. Chief Master Sgt. Adrienne Warren, 432nd Wing command chief, flipped the coin to star the game. Additionally, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and 432nd Wing commander, Col. Eric Schmidt, was on hand. Colors were presented by the Honor Guard of the UNLV AFROTC Detachment 004. With all the Airmen on hand as ‘good luck charms,’ the Falcons went on to win the game 42-7.