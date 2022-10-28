aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

There is a new traffic light at the Landings Gate!

by Aerotech News
The new traffic light at Landings Gate and Craig Road, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Oct. 25, 2022.

“The Landings Gate Traffic Light is a big win for Team Nellis and the Las Vegas Community as countless commuters and pedestrians now have safer access to their homes, places of work and bus stops,” said Col. Joshua D. Demotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander.

“A lot of times, as commuters, we take for granted what traffic lights do for us,” the colonel continued. “We especially take for granted how many organizations it takes to get one approved and installed. We would like to thank Clark County, the City of North Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission, the Nevada Department of Transportation and NV energy who partnered alongside Nellis to obtain approval to build and install this traffic light. It was no easy effort and the only way we crossed the finish line was through these great community partnerships.”


