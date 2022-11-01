aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

SECDEF’s oldest outreach program visits Nevada’s premier USAF bases

by Michael J. Hasenauer | Nellis AFB, Nev.
Members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference exit a C-130J Hercules as they begin the program’s 93rd iteration tour at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. JCOC is the Department of Defense’s oldest and most prestigious public liaison program, which was established in 1948 as an outreach program.

The Joint Civilian Orientation Conference’s 93rd iteration toured Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases in Nevada on Oct. 26, 2022, and witnessed firsthand how the U.S. Air Force is prepared to win the future fight.

An A-10 Thunderbolt II strafes overhead during a combat search and rescue scenario held for participants of the 93rd Joint Civilian Orientation Conference tour at Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. The JCOC group acted as a Counter-CSAR threat which required simulated attacks and shows of force from the A-10s to protect the HH-60s and survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

 

TSgt Phillip DeFraties from the 414th Combat Training Squadron introduces the combat search and rescue portion of the tour that included A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and HH-60 Pave Hawks participating in a scenario focused on recovering two survivors within a few kilometers of the JCOC viewing area on the Nevada Test and Training Range Oct. 26, 2022. The JCOC group acted as a Counter-CSAR threat which required simulated attacks and shows of force from the A-10s to protect the HH-60s and survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

Their day started at Creech, where they learned about the MQ-9 Reaper’s capability, weapons capacity and munitions systems. Participants were able to sit in the pilot and sensor operator seats while members from the 11th Attack Squadron explained flying techniques and target tracking while in flight.

Afterward, participants traveled to the Nevada Test and Training Range, where they were treated to a combat, search and rescue demonstration on the NTTR. They observed U.S. Air Force Weapons School Combat Search and Rescue Airmen, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, HH-60 Pave Hawks and MQ-9s participating in a scenario focused on blue force recovery of two survivors within a few kilometers of the JCOC viewing area. The group then witnessed simulated attacks and a show-of-force from A-10s tasked to protect the HH-60s and survivors.

Several members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference are given a demonstration on the operation of the MQ-9 reaper with sensor operators from the 11th Attack Squadron during an immersion tour at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. The Reaper is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

 

An Airman assigned to the 432d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron explains capabilities and mission requirements of the MQ-9 Reaper to members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference during their stop with Air Force installations beginning with Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. JCOC is the Department of Defense’s oldest and most prestigious public liaison program, which was established in 1948 as an outreach program. The Reaper is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

Next, the tour transitioned to Nellis Air Force Base with a short ride on a C-130 Hercules, where they were welcomed by the 57th Wing Vice Commander, Col. Conor W. Hiney.

The day continued with an overview of Shadow Operation Center-Nellis capabilities, emphasizing system and technological initiatives on the leading edge of Air Battle Management Systems development, followed by the 6th Combat Training Squadron and Joint Terminal Attack Controller Airmen.

Members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference get an up-close tour of the MQ-9 Reaper during the program’s 93rd iteration tour at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. Participants were able to sit in the pilot and sensor operator seats while members from the 11th Attack Squadron explained flying techniques and tracking a target with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

 

Members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference get an up-close tour of the MQ-9 Reaper during the program’s 93rd iteration tour at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. Participants were able to sit in the pilot and sensor operator seats while members from the 11th Attack Squadron explained flying techniques and tracking a target with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

At the 6th CTS, JCOC participants observed JTACs reacting to a narrated simulation of an ambush supported by A-10s and had a hands-on experience with Tactical Air Control Party equipment and tactical gear.

The last stop for JCOC was on Nellis’ flight line, where an F-35A Lightning II was on display. Briefers talked about the F-35’s capabilities and the role of the Air Force’s newest Aggressor squadron. JCOC members learned how the 65th Aggressor Squadron prepares joint and allied exercise participants with high-end training to compete and win against the pacing threat.

Members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference get an up-close tour of the MQ-9 Reaper during the program’s 93rd iteration tour at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. Participants were able to sit in the pilot and sensor operator seats while members from the 11th Attack Squadron explained flying techniques and tracking a target with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

 

Members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference get an up-close look at an F-35 Lighting II during the program’s 93rd iteration tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. With aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

“It was a privilege to host the JCOC 93 team at Nellis AFB today and share the U.S. Air Force story with such an amazing group of individuals.  Part of what makes Nellis so special is our relationship with the Las Vegas community, and it was great to expand that community to leaders from across the U.S.  I’m thrilled that the JCOC team was able to see what we do at Nellis and, more importantly, meet the airmen who do amazing things to generate airpower for our great country,” said Hiney.

Established is 1948, JCOC is the oldest Secretary of Defense-sponsored outreach program. JCOC alumn include CEOs of Fortune 100 companies, nonprofit organizations, presidents of universities and public administrators from metropolitan cities.

Brian Gott, Joint Civilian Orientation Course 93 participant, looks through a Pocket Laser Range Finder at the 6th Combat Training Squadron during the programs 93rd iteration tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. The 6 CTS showed the JCOC how the U.S. Air Force is prepared to win the future fight and its current capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

 

Members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference get a close look at JTAC gear at the 6th Combat Training Squadron during the program’s 93rd iteration tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. The mission of the 6 CTS is to train and educate joint fires integrators for today’s and tomorrow’s battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

Leaders in civilian professions, organizations and communities make up the JCOC. DOD officials, military departments and JCOC alums chose the members from hundreds of applicants to learn more about the military and the men and women who serve. The Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air and Space Forces and Coast Guard fully immerse the participants during their tenure in the program.

To kick off this year’s JCOC, Secretary Austin stated on social media, “It’s a pleasure to welcome business and community leaders who are participating in the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference. This important program helps create a greater understanding of the skills learned and sacrifices made by our military members.”

Members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference experience the 6th Combat Training Squadron’s state-of-the-art JTAC simulation facility during the programs 93rd iteration tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. The mission of the 6 CTS is to train and educate joint fires integrators for today’s and tomorrow’s battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

 

Members of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference pose for a group photo in front of an F-35 Lightning II during the program’s 93rd iteration tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2022. With aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)
