Air Force

Dangerous intersection to close

by Air Force News

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., in close coordination with Clark County, will close the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard effective Nov. 19, 2022.

The rapid industrial expansion north of Las Vegas Boulevard between the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Sloan Lane has significantly increased traffic in the vicinity of Nellis, particularly on Las Vegas Boulevard. In particular, the area on Las Vegas Blvd between Sloan Lane and Range Road has become increasingly unsafe with the most recent tragedy occurring on Sept. 23, 2022, in which two drivers were killed on Las Vegas Boulevard at the Sloan Lane intersection.

The safety of the Nellis AFB populace and its neighbors is paramount and led to the decision to close the intersection.

