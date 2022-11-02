aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Joint Black Flag introduces new ACE Maintenance Operational Test component and advances C2 and EPAWSS tactics development

by 1st Lt. Lindsey Heflin | Eglin AFB, Fla.
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, takes off in support of Black Flag 22-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Sept. 20 Sept. 2022. The 64th AGRS provided adversary air during the exercise. This Black Flag assessed interoperability of near-future capabilities across the domains and services with a focus on tactical data link and consolidated F-35 cross service maintenance and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

The 53rd Wing partnered with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Nevada Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserves, and others to conduct Exercise Black Flag 22-2, in September 2022.

Nested under the Air Force’s test flag enterprise, Black Flag’s main objective is to integrate and test the suitability of capabilities and tactics in multi-domain, multi-service, operationally relevant scenarios.

An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES), Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, takes off for a Black Flag 22-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., Sept. 20, 2022. This Black Flag assessed interoperability of near-future capabilities across the domains and services with a focus on tactical data link and consolidated F-35 cross service maintenance and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

This Black Flag iteration included the newly developed Maintenance Operational Test Center of Excellence (MxOT). The MxOT concept, driven by a competitively selected maintenance team, focuses on tactics, techniques, and procedures development, integration of innovating technologies and concepts, and standardization of the Agile Combat Employment playbook, specifically in the aircraft logistics and sustainment space.

“Traditionally in Operational Test we’ve focused on the lethality and survivability of our weapons systems,” said Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Sipes, 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron MxOT superintendent. “MxOT focuses on the reliability and maintainability of those weapons systems and the creation of a standardization that’s universal in a joint environment.”

Black Flag involvement was one of the first steps towards developing MxOT requirements and quantifying potential risks involved in Joint Agile Combat Employment. The MxOT team will use the results of the exercise to build models for warfighter training and combat sortie generation in contested environments.

Staff Sgt. Keyli Pillaro-Estrada, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks on a Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II prior to a flight during Black Flag 22-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 21, 2022. Pillaro-Estrada, normally an Air Force F-35A crew chief, tested interoperability with the Marine Corps version, the F-35B.

Building off the work done in Black Flag 22-1, the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron Command and Control Division scaled their Tactical C2 element and from one to three interconnected nodes.

The C2 team conducted two simultaneous joint airlift missions and placed two Tactical C2 units on the Nevada Test and Training Range, with one unit remaining at Nellis. All three nodes were able to share information with each other with two nodes fully mobile throughout the mission.

The C2 team was able to connect with airborne platforms and bring in radar feeds from both the NTTR and the 109th Air Control Squadron, Utah Air National Guard.

Staff Sgt. Keyli Pillaro-Estrada, 57 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, talks with Marine Cpl. Jesse Mattics assigned to Marine Operational Test & Evaluation Squadron 1, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona prior to a mission for Black Flag 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept 21. 2022.. Members of the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps participated in consolidated F-35 Cross service maintenance and logistics training during Black Flag 22-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

“Black Flag provided an operationally-relevant environment with the freedom to experiment and iterate on concepts that break a 30-year-old paradigm and provide a rapid, tangible warfighter solution to a severe blind spot in the future of our warfighting capacity,” said Maj. Paden Allen, 422nd TES C2 division commander. “Our work during this exercise demonstrated that future Tactical C2 platforms can and must be able to operate on the move against a peer threat, as well as integrate cohesively despite being disaggregated.”

Another objective of Black Flag 22-2 involved continued tactics development for Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) integration with the entire U.S. Air Force inventory.

An F-16C Falcon assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES), takes off for a Black Flag 22-2 mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2022. Black Flag 22-2 assessed interoperability of near-future capabilities across the domains and services. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

This Black Flag included EPAWSS-equipped F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, allowing for expanded formations. These fighters worked alongside 5th-generation platforms to quantify how EPAWSS can alter the environment and enhance survivability.

EPAWSS is still in developmental test, with Initial Operational Test and Evaluation scheduled to begin in January 2023.

