Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB Air Show Guide – November 4, 2022

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the November 2020, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. This is our special 2022 Aviation Nation edition.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/2022NellisASGuide.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of the 2022 Aviation Nation edition, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nyob/

Inside:

Histories of Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases;

Information on the USAF Thunderbirds;

Information about the other units at Nellis, including the NTTR; and

A map of the Nellis flight line showing where the static displays will be, and information on aerial and static displays.

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting November 4. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.