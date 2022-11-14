VASNHS hosting onboarding surge hiring event

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting an Onboarding Surge Hiring Event, Nov. 15 and 16, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center auditorium.

The OSE is focused on fast-tracking candidates’ onboarding experience by coordinating all required pre-employment actions into a single-day event. This all-hands-on-deck approach will boost completion of hiring actions with the goal of having new hires in their positions before the end of the month.

“Hiring faster and more competitively is a top VASNHS priority for maintaining and improving our ability to provide the best care possible for veterans,” said William Caron, VASNHS director/CEO. “We must be laser-focused on recruiting and retaining the most talented people to accomplish our mission. Doing so will also ease the burden on the incredible teams we already have on board.”

In addition, VASNHS will be combining this event with over 50 previously scheduled interviews for various staff positions. Those selected will be vetted through the surge hiring event. This event is not an open job fair, however, and participation will be by invitation only.

This event is part of a nationwide initiative conducted by VHA to expedite selected candidates through the onboarding process. “We must improve the hiring and onboarding experience and ensure VHA remains an attractive place to work — a place where we choose to work and are proud to make a difference for Veterans,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health. “VHA needs to hire approximately 52,000 employees per year over the next five years to keep pace with the increasing demand for care and to ensure our employees remain healthy and committed to our mission.”