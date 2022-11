Air Force photographs

Col. Joshua DeMotts, the 99th Air Base Wing commander, alongside Chief Master Sgt. Jodi Snyder, the 99th Air Base Wing command chief, reenlisted Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases during a Salute to Service event at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., on Veterans Day weekend.

Nevada is home to over 226,000 Veterans whom the Las Vegas Raiders proudly support on and off the field.

