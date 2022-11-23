Happy Thanksgiving Hunters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leadership at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., recently served a Thanksgiving dinner ahead of the holiday. Take the time to show your appreciation to our Hunters who put this event together and quenched our hunger!