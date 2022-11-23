aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Happy Thanksgiving Hunters

by Aerotech News

Leadership at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., recently served a Thanksgiving dinner ahead of the holiday. Take the time to show your appreciation to our Hunters who put this event together and quenched our hunger!

More Stories

Thanksgiving holiday greetings from the troops
Thanksgiving holiday greetings from the...
 By Aerotech News
Las Vegas Raiders salute, honor...
 By Aerotech News
Shadow Operations Center-Nellis hosting industry...
 By Deb Henley Nellis AFB, Nev.
VASNHS hosting onboarding surge hiring...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit