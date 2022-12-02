aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

78th ATKS gets new commander

by Aerotech News

Col. William Jimenez, 726th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Andrew Kano, incoming 78th Attack Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony on Nov. 30, 2022, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev.

Air Force photographs
Air Force photographs

 

Air Force photographs
Air Force photographs
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Nellis AFB Spark Tank 2023
Nellis AFB Spark Tank 2023
 By Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Major Kyle Adkison, A-10 Pilot assigned to the 53rd Wing is presented the Distinguished Flying Cross with Combat Service by U.S. Air Force Major General R. Scott Jobe, Director of Plans, Programs, and Requirements, Headquarters Air Combat Command, during a ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 22, 2022.
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB...
 By Aerotech News
Creech leadership serves Thanksgiving meal
 By Aerotech News
Nellis’ CCAF graduates
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit