As part of Frost Fest, Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander, signified the start of this year’s holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony Dec. 2 in front of the Nellis AFB Club.

Frost Fest was filled with fun things to do such as food trucks, a petting zoo and Christmas music.

Additionally, attendees could have a photograph taken with either Santa Claus or The Grinch.