Trees for Troops is here!

Air Force photographs

The Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Chapel recently gave away Christmas trees as part of the Trees for Troops program.

Trees for Troops is a Department of Defense program in partnership with the Christmas Spirit Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to service members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families.

For 2022, the Christmas Spirit Foundation estimates 15,300 total trees were picked up from 54 locations and given to 84 total bases. Trees are donated by individual farms and lots, the collective efforts of state and regional Christmas Tree associations, local sponsoring groups, and the customers of participating locations. Hundreds of donors and volunteers participate each year to make Trees for Troops® happen.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/