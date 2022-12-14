aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
66th WPS further modernizes A-10’s capabilities to sharpen competitive edge

by Airman 1st Class Trevor Ball | NAS North Island, Calif.
An A-10 Thunderbolt II loaded with a DATM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy (MALD) sits on the runway at San Clemente Island, California, Nov. 7, 2022. With the assistance from Naval Special Warfare operators, the DATM-160 MALD was able to be loaded in an austere environment during a Green Flag-West training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

Traditionally the A-10 Thunderbolt II is used for close air support.

However, during Green Flag-West 23-02, a live-fly joint exercise with the U.S. Navy, the 66th Weapons Squadron demonstrated the A-10s capabilities in austere environments for fifth-generation support roles, enabling the A-10 to be more effective in a peer adversary fight.

A Naval Special Warfare operator inspects a DATM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy (MALD) on an A-10 Thunderbolt II after observing the loading process at San Clemente Island, California, Nov. 7, 2022. The DATM-160 MALD is the training variant of an ADM-160 MALD, a standoff weapon that is used to deceive enemy air defense systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

Initially formed in 1942 as the P-40 Warhawk Pursuit Squadron, the 66th Weapon Squadron is not a stranger to adapting and evolving. To this day, the 66th WPS continues to modernize and train in support of an ever-changing battle space.

“We found that with the unique capability of being able to work in austere environments and carry a high volume of weapons, we can provide effects for the greater fight to win in the Indo-Pacific theater,” said Maj. Taylor Raasch, 66th Weapons Squadron instructor and project officer.

To drive this concept into reality, the 66th WPS, in conjunction with Naval Special Warfare Group 1 and the 29th WPS, landed an A-10 Thunderbolt II in an austere location on San Clemente Island, Calif., to load a DATM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy, the training variant of an ADM-160 MALD, onto the underside of the aircraft.

Senior Airman Fredrick Crowl, a flying crew chief for the 19th Air Maintenance Squadron, waits on the back of a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron (WPS) prior to departing Naval Air Station North Island California, Nov. 7, 2022. The 29th WPS, 66th WPS, and Naval Special Warfare Group 1 all collaborated to load during Green Flag West 23-02. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

This capability has the potential to solve the Air Force’s need to use these weapons in high capacities and hard-to-access locations.

These adaptations help sharpen the Air Force’s competitive edge by modernizing older assets to fit into the modern-day war-fighting solution while simultaneously creating less of a footprint from humans, fuel and infrastructure.

“We’re providing low-cost, high-return options with the A-10 to combatant commanders to help solve a weapons capacity problem when operating in austere environments. We can operate for extended amounts of time with low overhead in terms of logistics,” said Raasch.

Airmen wait to board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron (WPS) for a training mission on San Clemente Island from Naval Air Station North Island, California, Nov. 7, 2022. The 29th WPS was responsible for resupplying the 66th WPS A-10 Thunderbolt IIs with standoff weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

A 29th WPS C-130J Hercules also played a vital support role in delivering a DATM-160 MALD to San Clemente Island, which was then loaded onto an A-10. It was the first time this happened in an austere environment.

Naval Special Warfare has a long history with the A-10 community, and as the aircraft’s operating environment evolves, exercises like Green Flag allow participants to refine tactics, techniques and procedures in a joint environment.

“Without the Navy, specifically Naval Special Warfare, we would not be able to land at San Clemente Island in this scenario. Primarily because there would be no airfield security in an environment where hostile ground attacks were expected,” said Maj. Taylor Swope, 29th WPS Instructor.

An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 66th Weapons Squadron (WPS) is loaded with an DATM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy (MALD) with the help of Naval Special Warfare Group 1 and the 29th WPS at San Clemente Island, California, Nov. 7, 2022. The DATM-160 MALD is the training variant of an ADM-160 MALD, a standoff weapon that is used to deceive enemy air defense systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

Personnel from NSW Group 1 participated as joint terminal attack controllers operating from a forward position to direct the action of combat aircraft engaged in close-air support and other offensive air operations. NSW operators also acted as an enemy opposition force during the training. Two operators, one from the JTAC team and one from the opposition force, also observed the loading and inspection of the DATM-160.

“We carry the equivalent of a B-52 load of MALDs and more than an F-16, so we can either bump up the number of MALDs or maintain that number while allowing other platforms to carry other standoff weapons.

A U.S. Navy Sailor marshals a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron (WPS) in support of a training exercise with the 66th WPS and Naval Special Warfare Group 1 at San Clemente Island, California, Nov. 7, 2022. The 66th WPS collaborated with Naval Special Warfare Group 1 and 29th WPS to load a DATM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy (MALD), the training variant of an ADM-160 MALD on to an A-10 Thunderbolt II for the first time in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

“Through the help of some technology, sheer grit, and the fighter pilot mentality, we’re adapting to support the evolving mission and I think that’s really important,” said Raasch, “We want to win.”

