VA to host PAC Act event Dec. 17

Event will inform vets, survivors about expanded VA health care and benefits options

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office, will host a PACT Act Week of Action Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17.

The event will inform local veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden Aug. 10 and encourage them to learn more about the legislation and apply for any toxic exposure-related health care and benefits covered by the act, which they may have earned.

This event will include a moderated 60-minute town hall, featuring representatives from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration, as well as briefings on how to file a claim, enroll in healthcare, and Veterans Readiness and Employment. VASNHS and VBA staff will also be on hand to help Veterans submit claims, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care. Additionally, Flu and COVID-19 immunizations will be available.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. This Week of Action event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits. Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act at www.va.gov/PACT

Guest Speakers include- William Caron (VASNHS Director/CEO) Kristina Tallerico (Veterans Benefits Administration Reno Regional Office Acting Director/Veterans Service Center Manager), Dr. Ramu Komanduri (VASNHS Chief of Staff), and Fred Wagar (Director of Nevada Department of Veteran Services)

The resource fair will include representatives from: more than 20 areas including Caregiver Support Program, Community Care, Compensation & Pension, Enrollment, Human Resources, Military to VA (M2VA), My HealtheVet, Prosthetics, Social Work, Telehealth, Women’s Health and more.

The Resource Fair runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and the Town Hall fro mnoon-2 p.m.

The event will be held in the auditorium at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 North Pecos Road.