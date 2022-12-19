aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
99th ABW commander presented Explosive Ordnance Disposal Master Badge

by Aerotech News

9th Air Base Wing Commander,

Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., was recently awarded the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Master Badge in a surprise presentation by the 99th EOD flight.

DeMotts served in a variety of EOD roles, most notably as an EOD Flight Commander at Aviano AB, Italy, then as the 451st Air Expeditionary Wing Squadron Commander in Kandahar, Afghanistan, before taking command of the Civil Engineer Squadron at Peterson AFB, Colo.

More recently, DeMotts served as the 99th ABW vice commander before taking the seat as the current 99th ABW commander.

“The award of the EOD Master Badge is a significant milestone for Air Force officers,” said Capt. Jason Kons, 99th EOD Flight commander. “It is a truly unique accomplishment reserved only for the select few willing to selflessly serve in both capacities of the civil engineer and EOD career field across the span of a successful, impactful, and memorable, career.”

