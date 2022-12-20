Creech celebrates Chief Master Sgt. selectees

The Holidays came early for a few of our Hunters last week as we celebrated the selection of some of our exemplary senior NCOs to the distinguished grade of E-9: Chief Master Sergeant!

Chief Master Sergeant is the highest Air Force enlisted rank. Congratulations on becoming a part of the Top 1 percent!

Air Force-wide, officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant, out of 2,526 eligible, for a selection rate of 20.34 percent in the 22E9 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 397.33. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.16 years and time in service was 21.00 years.

In addition, the Space Force also selected 15 senior master sergeants and 38 master sergeants for promotion in the 22S9 and 23S8 promotion cycles, respectively.

The statistics for each cycle are as follows:

-22S9: 55 Eligible, 27.27 percent selected. The average overall score for those selected was 389.75. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.06 years and time in service was 20.60 years.

-23S8: 328 Eligible, 10.67 percent selected. The average overall score for those selected was 400.57. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.21 years and time in service was 17.24 years.