More than 400 veterans attend VASNHS PACT Act town hall and resource fair

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, hosted a PACT Act “Week of Action” Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Dec. 17.

More than 400 veterans were in attendance for the first in-person VASNHS town hall event since 2019.

The purpose of the event is to inform local veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden Aug. 10 and encourage them to learn more about the legislation and apply for any toxic exposure-related health care and benefits covered by the act, which they may have earned.

“This event is focused on getting those veterans in, getting them that information about the PACT Act, and getting them to file a claim as soon as possible,” said Charles Ramey, VASNHS Chief of Communication and Customer Experience. “By having this event in-person rather than virtually, we allow Veterans to talk to our experts face-to-face and address their needs and questions one-on-one.”

For Navy veteran Charles Hansen, the town hall was an opportunity to get some questions answered regarding his Vietnam-era toxic exposures. “The PACT Act is good, because sarcoidosis on their presumptive list now, and that’s why I came here.”

The PACT Act event included a moderated 60-minute town hall, featuring senior leadership from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, Veterans Benefits Administration and Nevada Department of Veterans Services; as well as separate briefings on how to file a claim, enroll in healthcare, and Veterans Readiness and Employment. VASNHS and VBA staff were also on hand to help Veterans submit claims, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care. Additionally, Flu and COVID-19 immunizations were available for Veterans on a walk-in basis.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. This Week of Action event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits. Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act at www.va.gov/PACT

Editor’s note: For those veterans unable to attend the in person Town Hall, more information can be found here [https://assets.adobe.com/public/0fc596b1-4bd2-4065-40ea-4c51845354e0?fbclid=IwAR3lG56avc3dh6OsEYBgDvFTIPrTNYPlVJDpjg2cdXL4W7tDEFb_TwmcyGU].