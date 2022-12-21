aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

926th Wing continues tradition of giving

by Aerotech News

The 926th Wing has been providing donations to Rancho High School for 10 years and Candlelighters for five years.
This year 90 homeless students/families of Rancho High School were provided with food, toiletries and clothing before the winter break.
Donations for Candlelighters provided holiday gifts to ease the financial burden and stress on families with children undergoing lifesaving medical treatment.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Creech celebrates Chief Master Sgt....
 By Aerotech News
VA photograph
More than 400 veterans attend...
 By John Archiquette | VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
99th ABW commander presented Explosive...
 By Aerotech News
Nellis hosts community leaders for annual Civilian Military Council induction
Nellis hosts community leaders for...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit