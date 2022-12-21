The 926th Wing has been providing donations to Rancho High School for 10 years and Candlelighters for five years.
This year 90 homeless students/families of Rancho High School were provided with food, toiletries and clothing before the winter break.
Donations for Candlelighters provided holiday gifts to ease the financial burden and stress on families with children undergoing lifesaving medical treatment.
926th Wing continues tradition of giving
