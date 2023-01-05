aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Nellis AFB Simons Gate closed through Jan. 23

by Aerotech News

The Simons Gate at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., remains closed until Jan. 23 when construction of the new roundabout is complete.

During this closure, the 99th Air Base Wing will continue to put additional ID checkers at the remaining gates however the volume at the Main Gate cannot be overcome with additional manpower alone.

Col. Joshua DeMotts, the 99th ABW commander, is asking all Nellis personnel to adjust morning report times where possible or use other base access points along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Beale Gate and the Large Vehicle Inspection Gate near the Speedway will help you avoid traffic at the Main Gate during the morning commute.

