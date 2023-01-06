Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – January 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the January 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. This is our special Year in Review issue where we take a look back at 2022!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/010623NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lkit/

Highlights include:

The Tuskegee Airmen are finally recognized for their Top Gun win in 1949;

Three Red Flag-Nellis exercises, among others;

Distinguished visitors to both Nellis and Creech;

New commanders for both the 57 th Wing and the 99 th Air Base Wing;

Wing and the 99 Air Base Wing; The reactivation of the 65 th Aggressor Squadron, flying the F-35;

Aggressor Squadron, flying the F-35; The return of Aviation Nation; and so much more!

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.