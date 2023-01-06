Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – January 2023

aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Hello everyone, and welcome to the January 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. This is our special Year in Review issue where we take a look back at 2022!

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/010623NellisDIG.pdf

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lkit/

Highlights include:

  • The Tuskegee Airmen are finally recognized for their Top Gun win in 1949;
  • Three Red Flag-Nellis exercises, among others;
  • Distinguished visitors to both Nellis and Creech;
  • New commanders for both the 57th Wing and the 99th Air Base Wing;
  • The reactivation of the 65th Aggressor Squadron, flying the F-35;
  • The return of Aviation Nation; and so much more!

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

