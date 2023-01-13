aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
53rd Computer Systems Squadron cuts ribbon on new facility

by Aerotech News
Colonel James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, left, and Colonel Mathew Bradley, 53rd Wing commander, right, cut the ribbon officially opening the new 53rd Computer Systems Squadron building at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan 10. 2022. The 53rd CSS is a geographically separated unit from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Airman First Class Bell)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell

Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, left, and Col. Mathew Bradley, 53rd Wing commander, right, cut the ribbon officially opening the new 53rd Computer Systems Squadron building at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 10. 2022. The 53rd CSS is a geographically separated unit from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Colonel James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, left, and Colonel Mathew Bradley, 53rd Wing commander, right, cheer after cutting the ribbon officially opening the 53rd Computer Systems Squadron’s new building at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan 10. 2022. The 53rd CSS is a geographically separated unit from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Airman First Class Bell)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell

Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, left, and Col. Mathew Bradley, 53rd Wing commander, right, cheer after cutting the ribbon officially opening the 53rd Computer Systems Squadron’s new building at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 10. 2022.

