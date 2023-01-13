53rd Computer Systems Squadron cuts ribbon on new facility

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell

Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, left, and Col. Mathew Bradley, 53rd Wing commander, right, cut the ribbon officially opening the new 53rd Computer Systems Squadron building at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 10. 2022. The 53rd CSS is a geographically separated unit from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell

Col. James Hewitt, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, left, and Col. Mathew Bradley, 53rd Wing commander, right, cheer after cutting the ribbon officially opening the 53rd Computer Systems Squadron’s new building at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 10. 2022.