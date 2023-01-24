aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Nellis hosts annual load crew of the year award

by Aerotech News
Senior Airman Jonathan Muriel, a weapons load crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, completes a safety check after loading a training munition onto an F-16C at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2023. As part of the annual Load Crew of the Year competition, Airmen were timed on their ability to complete a loading process efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy)
Senior Airman Jonathan Muriel, a weapons load crew chief with the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares a training munition for transport to an F-16C Fighting Falcon during the an annual Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 13, 2023. This competition requires Airmen to work in teams in order to load weapons onto their aircraft as quickly and safely as possible.

Staff Sgt. Robin Parker, a weapons load crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, assists in loading a training munition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 13, 2023. These competitions are an integral part in load crew tradition while also building morale.

Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load a training munition onto an F-16C for an annual Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 13, 2023. Weapon load crews were graded on timeliness, safety and proficiency of loading and unloading munitions onto their respective aircraft.
Staff Sgt. Jacobo Ortiz (left) and Senior Airman Sergio Favela (right), weapons load crew chiefs assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, carry a training munition to load onto an F-35 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 13, 2023. Weapon load crews were graded on timeliness, safety and proficiency of loading and unloading munitions onto their respective aircraft.
Senior Airman Matthew Mondragon, a weapons load crew chief 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron completes a safety check after loading a training munition onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II during an annual Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 13, 2023. Throughout the year, weapons crews hold competitions to test how safely they can load and unload ordinance to their respective aircraft while being timed. At the end of the year, the winners from each event compete against each other to see which team is the best.
Staff Sgt. Robin Parker, a weapons load crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMXS), participates in the annual Load Crew of the Year competition as Staff Sgt. Joshua Paulsen, a maintainer assigned to the 57th AMXS, acts as a referee at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 13, 2023. These competitions are an integral part in load crew tradition while also building morale.

On Jan. 13, 2023, Airmen at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., took part in the 57ty Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Year competition.

Congratulations to Thunder AMU for winning this year: Staff Sgt. Francisca Smith, Senior Airman Matthew Mondragon and Senior Airman Jacob Stowe.

Throughout the year, weapons crews hold competitions to test how safely they can load and unload ordinance to their respective aircraft while being timed. At the end of the year, the winners from each event compete against each other to see which team is the best.

Weapon load crews were graded on timeliness, safety and proficiency of loading and unloading munitions onto their respective aircraft.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off...
 By Senior Airman Cydnie Williams | Nellis AFB, Nev.
Simons Gate reopens at Nellis...
 By Aerotech News
WEPTAC 2023: Solving enterprise-level challenges
 By Michael J. Hasenauer Nellis AFB, Nev.
NASA awards students flight opportunity...
 By Sarah Mann and Sarah Frazier NASA
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit