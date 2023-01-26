VASNHS recruiting 230 health care professionals

With the recent layoffs affecting health care workers in Southern Nevada, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is announcing that they are seeking candidates to fill 230 positions at facilities across the Las Vegas area.

“The health care market in Southern Nevada is extremely competitive, and we believe that we have a lot to offer talented health care professionals who are looking for new career opportunities,” said Bill Caron, VASNHS Executive Director.

Areas of recruitment include physicians, nursing, engineering, and many others. Visit https://www.vacareers.va.gov/ for a more comprehensive list of positions. Additionally, interested applicants can reach out to these VASNHS representatives for more information:

Nurse Recruitment: VASNHS Nurse Recruiters, Trinette Broom (702-791-9000, Ext. 14573); Gregory Clark (702-791-9000, Ext. 14198: VHALASNurseRecruiter@va.gov

Physician Recruitment: Cooper Drangmeister, Physician Provider Recruiter, cooper.drangmeister@va.gov, 702-791-9000, Ext. 15515

Engineer Recruitment: V21 Engineer Recruiter, David Martinez, david.martinez16@va.gov

For any other position inquiry, visit https://www.vacareers.va.gov/

VASNHS has made great efforts to increase and expedite hiring in 2022, and hopes to improve on those numbers in 2023. Over two days last November, 178 applicants were able to process through interviews, receive job offers, or complete their onboarding actions in an expedited manner.

VISN-21, the regional VA healthcare network overseeing Nevada, was recognized by Dr. Shereef Elnahal, VA Under Secretary for Health, as one of the VA’s top three performers during last year’s surge hiring week. Nationwide, VA processed more than 9,400 applicants at similar events.