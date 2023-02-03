Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – February 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.
Hello everyone, and welcome to the February 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story and center-spread are all about Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 which is underway.
Other highlights include:
- 30th Reconnaissance Squadron officer receives 15th AF safety award;
- 53rd Wing unveils DOD’s newest cyber facility;
- 10th Air Force leadership visits the 926th Wing; and
- WEPTAC 2023 solving enterprise-level challenges, and much more!
All this and more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News.
As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.