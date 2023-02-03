aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – February 2023

by Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – February 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the February 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story and center-spread are all about Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 which is underway.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/020323NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xzvh/

Other highlights include:

  • 30th Reconnaissance Squadron officer receives 15th AF safety award;
  • 53rd Wing unveils DOD’s newest cyber facility;
  • 10th Air Force leadership visits the 926th Wing; and
  • WEPTAC 2023 solving enterprise-level challenges, and much more!

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

More Stories

 By Katherine C. Gandara Kirtland AFB, N.M.
VASNHS recruiting 230 health care...
 By Aerotech News
Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off...
 By Senior Airman Cydnie Williams | Nellis AFB, Nev.
Nellis hosts annual load crew...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit