926th Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee host Black History Month event

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Members of the 926th Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee listen to a guest speaker on Feb. 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The committee invited retired Master Sgt. Rodney Smith to speak about the contributions of Black service members throughout history in observance of Black History Month.

Retired Master Sgt. Rodney Smith hands over the “talking stick” before speaking to members of the 926th Wing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Feb. 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The committee invited Smith to speak about Black military members’ contributions throughout history in observance of Black History Month.

Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing vice wing commander, holds up a book with retired Master Sgt. Rodney Smith during his visit with members of the 926th Wing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Feb. 4, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The committee invited Smith to speak about Black service members and their historical contributions in observance of Black History Month. Cabral said the book would be the first addition to a committee-planned diversity library.