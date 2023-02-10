aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

RAF Voyager fuels the fight at Red Flag 23-1

by Senior Airman Megan Estrada | Nellis AFB, Nev.
Royal Air Force captain and co-captain from the 10/101 Squadrons, fly a Voyager KC in participation of Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 26, 2023. Red Flag provides a realistic training environment for aircrews, allowing them to practice and improve their skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

The Royal Air Force’s Voyager aircraft is taking part in Red Flag-Nellis 23-1, Jan. 23-Feb. 10, 2023.

Red Flag is a major coalition military exercise that takes place at Nellis Air Force Base and on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4, receives air-to-air refueling from a Voyager KC during a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 26, 2023. The Voyager enables aircraft like the Typhoon to participate in long-range missions by providing fuel when other refueling options are not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

The Voyager plays a crucial role in meeting the pacing challenge and supports the United States and allied air forces to overcome the tyranny of distance. Throughout the three-week long exercise, it will fly twice a day refueling U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs, RAF FGR4 Typhoons and Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growlers.

“Red Flag provides the highest possible level of planning and training with our coalition partners,” said RAF Air Commodore Howard Edwards, Combat Air commander. “Here we are exposed to tactics, techniques and procedures that could be used against a peer adversary, and we can practice using a full spectrum of capabilities, some of which can only be practiced over the NTTR.”

The exercise provides a realistic training environment for the Voyager’s aircrew, allowing them to practice and improve their skills in a simulated combat environment while maintaining their mission of providing aerial refueling for participating aircraft.

“As a key enabler for jets, exercises like this allow us to practice how we can effectively get to them, to the fight and back again also maximizing their training benefit,” said Edwards.

The Voyager’s capabilities give military commanders greater flexibility that allows them to respond to a broader range of scenarios. Its ability to provide aerial refueling and transportation support allows other aircraft to operate at a higher tempo and stay in the air for extended periods.

“Modern warfighting occurs across a range of environments and is almost always done in coalitions with our partners and allies,” said Sqdn. Ldr. Helen Train, the RAF Voyager detachment commander. “Exercises like this allow us to meet these allies face to face and learn how we can best integrate and enable their operations.”

The Voyager has proven it is a true coalition force multiplier during this iteration of Red Flag.

”The Royal Air Force Voyager’s versatility and capabilities make it a valuable asset to the coalition force and its ability to provide aerial refueling and transportation support is essential to the success of the future fight,” said Col. Jared Hutchinson, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Its participation in Red Flag 23-1 highlights its importance in supporting the United States and other allied nations in military operations.”

Royal Air Force mission systems operator, monitors and directs the air-to-air refueling of a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B in participation of Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 26, 2023. Red Flag provides a realistic training environment for aircrews, allowing them to practice and improve their skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4, flies during a Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-1 mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 26, 2023. RF-N increases interoperability between partner nations and across the joint force as service members train together against high-end realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
U.S. Marine Corps F-35Bs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-211, await refueling from a Royal Air Force Voyager KC in participation of Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 (RF-N) over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 26, 2023. RF-N gives U.S. and allied forces an opportunity to increase cooperation, collaboration and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
Three U.S. Marine Corps F-35Bs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-211 await refueling from a Royal Air Force Voyager KC in participation of Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 26, 2023. The Voyager is primarily used as a tanker for aerial refueling, allowing other aircraft to extend their range and stay in the air for longer periods of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-211, receives air-to-air refueling from a Royal Air Force Voyager KC in participation of Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-1 over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 26, 2023. The participation of the Voyager in RF-N 23-1 highlights its importance in supporting the United States and other allied nations in future military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-211, flies during a Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-1 mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 26, 2023. Participants conducting training missions during RF-N 23-1 are able to test and perfect Agile Combat Employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
