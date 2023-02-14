55th RQS provide CSAR support during Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Capt. Shane Anthony, a pilot assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., performs pre-flight inspections before taking off for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 combat search and rescue mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 7, 2023. Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An evaluator special missions’ aviator, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., searches for a down pilot over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 combat search and rescue mission Feb. 7, 2023. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s Premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

First Lt. Trevor Pratt, a standardization and evaluation liaison officer assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., performs pre-flight inspections before taking off for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 combat search and rescue mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 7, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An evaluator special missions’ aviator, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., performs pre-flight inspections before launching out for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 combat search and rescue mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 7, 2023. Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Staff Sgt. Matthew Major, a pararescueman assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., participates in Red Flag-Nellis combat search and rescue mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., Feb. 7, 2023. Since 2003, the 55th Rescue Squadron has provided rapidly deployable combat search and rescue forces worldwide.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An evaluator special missions’ aviator, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., looks for a down pilot over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 combat search and rescue mission Feb. 7, 2023. Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Pararescuemen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., rush off an HH-60G Pave Hawk to recover a down pilot during a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 combat search and rescue mission on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., Feb. 7, 2023. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s Premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Pararescuemen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., run back to an HH-60G Pave Hawk with a down pilot during a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 combat search and rescue mission on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Feb. 7, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

Pararescuemen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Daviss-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., administer hydration fluids via IV to a dehydrated down pilot during a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 over the Nevada and Test and Training Range, Nev., Feb. 7, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Red Flag-Nellis combat search and rescue mission Feb. 7, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus

An evaluator special missions’ aviator, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., searches for a down pilot over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 combat search and rescue mission Feb. 7, 2023.