Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – Women’s History 2023

Special Digital and Print Edition Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to a very special issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. This issue is in honor of Women’s History Month.

We look at the contributions women have made and continue to make in the fields of aerospace and the military!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/022423WomensNellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/sqnz/

We look at the all-female U.S. Navy Super Bowl flyover; the first female chief master sergeant in the Air Force, as well as the first female chief master sergeant of the Air Force; the first female to head the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon; the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ first female pilot; the first enlisted female in the U.S. Air Force; the first female U.S. Army Guard Abrams tank master gunner; Cordelia Ford, a rich socialite from Tennessee who was flying with a student pilot over Hawaii when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

Also in this special issue, we look at four women working with the U.S. Air Force and NASA in the fields of aerospace, aviation and space.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery, including Nellis AFB and Creech AFB, beginning February 24. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.