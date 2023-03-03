432nd Wing celebrates annual award winners

On Feb. 14, the 432nd Wing gathered to honor and celebrate the 2022 Annual Award winners.

Thank you to our GSUs for appearing virtually and in-person, and retired Gen. T. Michael Moseley for his words of wisdom.

Award winners are:

Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Gabrielle — 732nd OG

NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Hanna — 22th ATKS

Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Kenneth — 432nd ACMS

Flight Chief of the Year: Tech. Sgt Evan — 22nd ATKS

First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Alexa — 432nd SPTS

Junior CGO of the Year: 1st Lt. Sierra — 867th ATKS

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Mark — 867th ATKS

Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Dedrian — 432nd WSA

Flight Commander of the Year: Capt. Cody — 89th ATKS

Squadron of the Year: 17th Attack Squadron

Team of the Year: Combat Operations — 489th ATKS

Civilian of the Year Category I: Paul — 432nd SFS

Civilian of the Year Category II: Cynthia — 432nd SPTS

Civilian of the Year Category III: Raelle — 432nd WSA

Key Spouse of the Year: Tessa — 20th ATKS