422nd TES conduts mobile C2 operations

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

U.S Army Sgt. Ryan Chavez, left, and Sgt. Monique Easy, Joint Communications Support Element Soldiers, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., work on setting up the Command and Control Element during Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. Airmen and Soldiers executed mission sets that demonstrated the ability to provide integral communication through accessing Department of Defense computer networks, employing multiple tactical data links, and communicating with aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., set up the Command and Control Element during Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. The C2 teams involved in the exercise allowed for the real time direction and management of combined TACP/PJ teams to recover simulated downed pilots through non-traditional means.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hannah Fisk, left and Tech. Sgt. Megan Wolfe, Weapons Directors with the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, Command and Control (C2) Division, operate inside the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III during Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. This operation was accomplished by the combined effort between the C2 teams both on the ground and on the C-17 as they shared data real time to facilitate live operations.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Andrea Chibari, Air Battle Manager with the 461st Operational Support Squadron, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., packs up the C2 equipment after Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. The C2 teams involved in the exercise allowed for the real time direction and management of combined TACP/PJ teams to recover simulated downed pilots through non-traditional means.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Chavez, Joint Communications Support Element Soldier, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., disassembles the Command and Control Element after Black Flag 23-1 operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. This allowed for Air Force Command and Control to access real time data and resources to execute live operations.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

United States Air Force and Army service members disassemble the Command and Control Element after Black Flag 23-1 operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. This allowed for Air Force Command and Control to access real time data and resources to execute live operations.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

U.S. Army Sgt. Monique Easy, Joint Communications Support Element Soldier, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., operates Command and Control Elements from a van during Black Flag 23-1 operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. Airmen and Soldiers executed mission sets that demonstrated the ability to provide integral communication through accessing Department of Defense computer networks, employing multiple tactical data links, and communicating with aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Erickson Gonzalez, left, and Sgt. Monique Easy, Joint Communications Support Element, pose in front of the van and C-17 used in the Command and Control Element during Black Flag 23-1 operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. This operation was accomplished by the combined effort between the C2 teams both on the ground and on the C-17 as they shared real time data to facilitate live operations.