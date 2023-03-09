Air Force Warrior Games trials continue at Nellis

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Military warriors from the United States, the United Kingdom and The Republic of Georgia, participate in the archery event during the Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. More than 120 Airmen along with 47 caregivers from around the globe competed for a coveted slot on Team Air Force to compete at the Warrior Games Challenge, June 1-5 in San Diego, Calif.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Gary Keller, a Wounded Warrior athlete releases an arrow during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interest and ability.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

A close look at the targets during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, a Wounded Warrior athlete, competes during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Air Force Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring sports adapted to the individual capabilities of wounded warrior athletes.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired Lt. Col. Melissa McAlvoy, a judge during the Air Force Trials, inspects a target during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired Cpl. Carlene Lorimer, a British army representative at the 2023 Air Force Trials, prepares to release an arrow during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interests and ability.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Jerod Schley participates in at track event during the 2023 Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Each athlete is competing to earn one of 40 Primary slots on Team Air Force in hopes of competing at the Warrior Games Challenge.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nairi Cornejo participates in at track event during the 2023 Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Air Force Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring sports adapted to the individual capabilities of wounded warrior athletes.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Arman Sharliett Cardenas, receives a first-place medal for a track event during the Air Force Trials competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. The Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interests and ability.