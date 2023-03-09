aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Air Force Warrior Games trials continue at Nellis

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Military warriors from the United States, the United Kingdom and The Republic of Georgia, participate in the archery event during the Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. More than 120 Airmen along with 47 caregivers from around the globe competed for a coveted slot on Team Air Force to compete at the Warrior Games Challenge, June 1-5 in San Diego, Calif.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Gary Keller, a Wounded Warrior athlete releases an arrow during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interest and ability.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

A close look at the targets during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, a Wounded Warrior athlete, competes during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Air Force Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring sports adapted to the individual capabilities of wounded warrior athletes.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired Lt. Col. Melissa McAlvoy, a judge during the Air Force Trials, inspects a target during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired Cpl. Carlene Lorimer, a British army representative at the 2023 Air Force Trials, prepares to release an arrow during the archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interests and ability.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Jerod Schley participates in at track event during the 2023 Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Each athlete is competing to earn one of 40 Primary slots on Team Air Force in hopes of competing at the Warrior Games Challenge.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nairi Cornejo participates in at track event during the 2023 Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Air Force Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring sports adapted to the individual capabilities of wounded warrior athletes.

Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Arman Sharliett Cardenas, receives a first-place medal for a track event during the Air Force Trials competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. The Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interests and ability.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

926th Wing hosts FedEx Racing...
 By Aerotech News
926th Wing hosts Women’s History...
 By Aerotech News
422nd TES conduts mobile C2 operations
422nd TES conduts mobile C2...
 By Aerotech News
432nd Wing celebrates annual award...
 By Air Force photographs
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit