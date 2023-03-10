926th Wing hosts FedEx Racing visit

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Pit crew members from FedEx Racing stop for a photo with reservists from the 926th Wing during a base tour March 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The visit provided an opportunity for the pit crew and F-35 maintainers to compare their experiences.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Pit crew members from FedEx Racing stop for a photo with Airmen from the Thunderbirds during a base tour March 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Senior Master Sgt. James Jordan Jr., 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-35 flight chief, speaks to pit crew members from FedEx Racing March 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The pit crew visited the base for a tour and compared experiences with maintenance Airmen.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Pit crew members from FedEx Racing listen to Tech. Sgt. Oliver Gutierrez, 926th Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production expediter, as he speaks about his experience as an F-35 maintainer March 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The pit crew visited the base for a tour and the opportunity to compare experiences with F-35 maintainers.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Pit crew members from FedEx Racing stop for a photo with Thunderbird Airmen inside the Thunderbird hangar March 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Metzger, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, discusses tool accountability with members of the FedEx Racing pit crew March 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The pit crew visited the base for a tour and an opportunity to compare experiences with F-35 maintenance Airmen.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Col. Sean Rassas, 926th Wing commander, greets pit crew members from FedEx Racing March 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The pit crew visited the base for a tour and the opportunity to compare experiences with aircraft maintenance Airmen.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham

Tech. Sgt. Oliver Gutierrez and Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Metzger, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, exchange memorabilia with FedEx Racing pit crew members March 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The pit crew visited the base for a tour and an opportunity to compare experiences with aircraft maintenance Airmen.