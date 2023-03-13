aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Red Flag 23-2 began March 12 and will run through March 24

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Haley Stevens
An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flight line at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 17, 2019. The Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise is made of Airmen across all career fields to deliver justice to our nation’s enemies 24/7/365.

Close to 100 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours during this large-scale exercise.

Four F-35I ADIR AS-1s assigned to the 140 Squadron, Nevatim Air Base Israel, escort a B707 Refueler in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 8, 2023. Red Flag allows U.S. and coalition forces to train together in high-end, realistic scenarios increasing interoperability of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

During Red Flag 23-2, Nellis will also welcome members from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force and Air National Guard. The various units will work together to accomplish complex mission scenarios against aggressor forces assigned to the 64th†Aggressor Squadron here at Nellis AFB. The 20th Fighter Wing from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., will take command as the lead wing over aircraft participating, including the F-35 Lightning II, B-1B Lancer and E-3G Sentry.

This iteration of Red Flag will also include 140 Squadron from Nevatim Air Base in Israel. As a result, Saturday launches will be rescheduled to Sunday out of respect for Israeli Air Force participants’ observation of the Sabbath.

Nellis has hosted Red Flag exercises since 1975 to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. There are three iterations of Red Flag annually: one U.S. only, one open to FVEY (Five Eyes) participants and another that welcomes an expanded roster of international allies and partners. The training occurs at Nellis AFB on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.

An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), lands in preparation of Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 8, 2023. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), lands in preparation of Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 8, 2023. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counterair-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), lands to prepare for Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 8, 2023. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counterair-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
A B-1 Lancer assigned to 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, lands to prepare for Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 8, 2023.
The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron,VMFA-232, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar California, lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 7, 2023 to prepare for Red Flag-Nellis 23-2. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counterair-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
An F-35I F-35I ADIR AS-1 assigned to 140 Squadron, Nevatim Air Base Israel lands to prepare for Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 8, 2023. Red Flag allows U.S. and coalition forces to train together in high-end, realistic scenarios increasing interoperability of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, lands to prepare for Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, March 8, 2023. Red Flag allows U.S. and coalition forces to train together in high-end, realistic scenarios increasing interoperability of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
