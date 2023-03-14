aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Hunters awarded Defense Superior Service Medals

by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia Creech AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Haley Stevens
An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flight line at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 17, 2019. The Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise is made of Airmen across all career fields to deliver justice to our nation’s enemies 24/7/365.

This February, five airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., were awarded the Defense Superior Service Medals with “R” Device for their involvement in a complex kinetic engagement with significant strategic impact that occurred last year.

The DSSM-R is at the same level as the Legion of Merit with “R” Device (LOM-R) and the Distinguished Flying Cross. This marks an historical event as this is the first time a remotely piloted aircraft aircrew were recognized at an equivalent level to manned aircrew for a similar act.

“This is a momentous achievement, and we are proud of our Airmen and the outstanding work they do,” said Col Eric Schmidt, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “This distinction is well deserved, and I am happy to see our RPA aircrew receive recognition at the same level as manned aircrew, now that our RPA are making significant contributions in Europe and the Pacific.”

