Hunters awarded Defense Superior Service Medals

This February, five airmen assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., were awarded the Defense Superior Service Medals with “R” Device for their involvement in a complex kinetic engagement with significant strategic impact that occurred last year.

The DSSM-R is at the same level as the Legion of Merit with “R” Device (LOM-R) and the Distinguished Flying Cross. This marks an historical event as this is the first time a remotely piloted aircraft aircrew were recognized at an equivalent level to manned aircrew for a similar act.

“This is a momentous achievement, and we are proud of our Airmen and the outstanding work they do,” said Col Eric Schmidt, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “This distinction is well deserved, and I am happy to see our RPA aircrew receive recognition at the same level as manned aircrew, now that our RPA are making significant contributions in Europe and the Pacific.”