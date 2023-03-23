Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer ensures firefighting readiness

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Matthew Vice, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, heads inside a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a MAFT annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Tyler Jubala and Brian Gilbert, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.

Firefighters, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, prepare for a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.

Gene Keller and Isaiah Graham, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, prepare to enter a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.

Matthew Vice and Carl Lambert Jr, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.

Matthew Vice and Carl Lambert Jr, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.

Tyler Jubala, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, prepares for the next phase of a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.

Brian Gilbert, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, takes a break during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.

Tyler Jubala and Brian Gilbert, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.

Tyler Jubala and Brian Gilbert, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023.