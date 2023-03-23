aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer ensures firefighting readiness

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Matthew Vice, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, heads inside a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a MAFT annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Tyler Jubala and Brian Gilbert, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Firefighters, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, prepare for a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Gene Keller and Isaiah Graham, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, prepare to enter a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Matthew Vice and Carl Lambert Jr, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Matthew Vice and Carl Lambert Jr, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Tyler Jubala, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, prepares for the next phase of a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Brian Gilbert, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, takes a break during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Tyler Jubala and Brian Gilbert, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ariel O’Shea

Tyler Jubala and Brian Gilbert, assigned to the 432nd Support Squadron, extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Creech Fire and Emergency Services leases a Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer (MAFT) annually to simulate surface fires, fires in cargo areas, fires inside the cabin, turbine, wing or hull; and fight them.

