Red Flag-Nells 23-2 conducts night ops

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., receives fuel before launching out for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., March 20, 2023. Red Flag is a contested combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. It was established in 1975 to better prepare our forces for combat.

Senior Airman Isaiah Chadwick, a crew chief assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., performs pre-flight inspections before launching out a B-1B Lancer for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., March 20, 2023. Airmen are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. This exercise will also provide combat scenarios created to evaluate aircraft maintenance and operational agility.

Airman 1st Class Aspen Fox, a crew chief assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., retrieves a fuel hose line after refueling a B-1B Lancer for Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Red Flag provides aircrews with the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

Senior Airman Isaiah Chadwick, left, and Airman 1st Class Aspen Fox, crew chiefs assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., discuss operations during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis AFB, Nev., March 20, 2023. Red Flag is a contested combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. It was established in 1975 to better prepare our forces for combat.

Airman Karson Mosby, a fuels distribution operator assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron, refuels a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.,, during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis AFB, Nev., March 20, 2023. Airmen are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. This exercise will also provide combat scenarios created to evaluate aircraft maintenance and operational agility.

Airman 1st Class Adekambi Adenka, an avionics technician assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs repairs on an F-16 Fighting Falcon flown in a prior Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Red Flag is a contested combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. It was established in 1975 to better prepare our forces for combat.

Airman 1st Class Michael Ortolani, a crew chief assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, performs pre-flight inspections on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before launching it out for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Airmen are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. This exercise will also provide combat scenarios created to evaluate aircraft maintenance and operational agility.

Senior Airman Robert Diaz, left, a crew chief and Maj. Timothy Mann, a pilot, both assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, review the aircraft forms binder before a Red Flag-Nellis mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Red Flag provides aircrews with the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

Seven U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., and one assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, wait to take off for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 mission at Nellis AFB, Nev., March 20, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews with the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

Two U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcons assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, wait to take off for a Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Red Flag provides aircrews with the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

Multiple U.S. Air Force aircraft wait to take off for a Red Flag-Nelis 23-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2023. Red Flag is a contested combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. It was established in 1975 to better prepare our forces for combat.