aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Personnel recovery airmen test JT-JUMPR during Red Flag

by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy
Master Sgt. David Williams a loadmaster assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard, watches as two HH-60G Pave Hawks engage in refueling operations during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 16, 2023. The 102nd RQS is one of 21 units from across the coalition core function forces participating in Red Flag 23-2.

New York Air National Guardsmen from the 101st Rescue Squadron and 102nd Rescue Squadron, 106th Rescue Wing, are more prepared to deploy after taking part in Red Flag-Nellis 23-2, March 12-24, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy
Capt. Tom Madigan, an aircraft commander assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard, pilots an HC-130J Combat King II during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 16, 2023. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counterair, offensive counterair suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counterair interdiction.

The wing brought their HH-60G Pavehawks and HC-130J Combat King IIs to exercise their unique personnel recovery capability. This combination enables the NY ANG to deliver well-rounded capabilities during all phases of joint, coalition and combined operations.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy
Two HH-60G Pave Hawks from the 101st Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard engage in air-to-air refueling operations during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 16, 2023. Red Flag-Nellis provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness.

“Red Flag provides the rare opportunity for us to integrate with a wide variety of weapon systems from around the Air Force, Joint Force, and Coalition partners,” said Lt. Col. Kristopher Putnam, 106th Operations Group, HC-130J group evaluator pilot.

Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists from Nellis and Edwards Air Force Base prepare to execute a static line exercise during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March. 16, 2023. The 414th Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

Training during this iteration of Red Flag included the newly developed Joint Test-Joint Updating Measurements for Personnel Recovery (JT-JUMPR) program. The 414th Combat Training Squadron administers the program for pilots to exercise their survivability in a contested environment, and for personnel recovery to perform safe extractions.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy
Staff Sgt. Zachary Purcell, a 414th Combat Training Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, prepares to execute a static line jump during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 16, 2023.

“The 414th CTS’s JT-JUMPR program trains combat search and rescue squadrons across the DOD and instills the importance of the U.S. Air Force’s pivot to training pilots for long-term survival evasion resistance and escape scenarios,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary Purcell, 414th CTS SERE specialist.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy

Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists from Nellis and Edwards Air Force Base execute a static line jump during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 16, 2023.

As part of personnel recovery, U.S. Air Force special tactics pararescuemen are responsible for providing lifesaving medical treatment for the pilots extracted during the scenario.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy
Master Sgt. David Williams, a loadmaster assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard, 102nd Rescue Squadron, inspects the back of an HC-130J Combat King II after an exercise during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 16, 2023.

“Planning, executing, and debriefing large scale scenarios at Red Flag is a vital experience for our aircrew and it highlights how rescue fits into the overall fight,” said Putnam. “It enables our crews to think through complex problems and coordinate in real time with other assets and how they can assist during a personnel recovery event.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy
Master Sgt. David Williams, a Loadmaster assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard, watches as an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 101st Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard conducts air-to-air refueling during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 16, 2023.

The expertise of Airmen in the combat search and rescue and personnel recovery communities is key to the Air Combat Command mission. JT-JUMPR training ensures the safety of pilots and the success of operations. The program is being replicated and shared with the other branches of the U.S. military, including the Air Force’s Guard and Reserve components.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy
Two HH-60G Pave Hawks engage in midair refueling operations during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 16, 2023. Red Flag-Nellis provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness.

“America’s total force capability is a critical augmentation to the active duty component,” said Col. Jared Hutchinson, 414th CTS commander. “Without our total force partners, Red Flag 23-2 would be a much smaller and less effective demonstration of power.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Israeli F-35I Adir flies at...
 By Areotech News
Red Flag-Nells 23-2 conducts night...
 By Aerotech News
Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer ensures...
 By Aerotech News
Combat, Search and Rescue operations...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit