Air Force

Japan Self-Defense Force visit Nellis AFB

Members from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force stand in front of an F-35 Lightning II during a tour of Nellis Air Force Base, March 30, 2023. The 65th Aggressor Squadron hosted the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to show how each unit works to organize, carry out, and maintain Nellis’ mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

U.S Air Force Capt. Cale Llewellyn gives a mission brief to members from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force during a tour of Nellis Air Force Base, March 30, 2023. The 65th Aggressor Squadron hosted the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to show how each unit works to organize, carry out, and maintain Nellis’ mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

U.S Air Force Major General Case Cunningham, left, listens to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hashimoto Katsushi during a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center mission brief at Nellis Air Force Base, March 31, 2023. The U.S Air Force Warfare Center conducts warfighter-centric live and virtual operational test and evaluation, tactics development, and advanced training to optimize Air Force capabilities and prepare Airmen for joint, all domain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

