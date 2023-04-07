aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – April 2023

by Aerotech News
Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the April 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story is all about JT-JUMPR training during the recent Red Flag.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/040723NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nlou/

Other highlights include:

  • The Air Force incorporates the ACE concept in Red Flag 23-1;
  • Hunters from Creech AFB have been awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal;
  • Maintainers from the 926th Wing host the FedEx racing pit crew;
  • Israeli F-35I Adir takes part in Red Flag for the first time; and
  • The U.S. Air Force releases the results of the most recent Uniform Board, and much more!

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

