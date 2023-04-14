aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Using Exercise Black Flag to validate Tactical C2 capabilities for ground, air forces

by 1st Lt. Lindsey Heflin Eglin AFB, Fla.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades
Staff Sgt. Hannah Fisk, left and Tech. Sgt. Megan Wolfe, Weapons Directors with the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, Command and Control (C2) Division, operate inside the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III during Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. This operation was accomplished by the combined effort between the C2 teams both on the ground and on the C-17 as they shared data real time to facilitate live operations.

The 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron Command and Control Division at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., built upon their previous work by expanding the use of a mobile C2 concept to include simultaneous operations from an airborne C-17 and a Mobile Tactical C2 vehicle during exercise Black Flag 23-1 in late February, 2023.

The 422nd TES C2 Division worked in conjunction with the 62nd Airlift Wing and Joint Communication Support Element to execute synchronized Tactical C2 operations between a ground team operating “on the move” and an air team on board a C-17 during the missions.

Air Force photograph
The 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron Command and Control Division integrated with Tactical Air Control Party and Pararescue Jumper forces to execute non-traditional Reconnaissance and Personnel Recovery operations during Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. The air team on the C-17 employed Weapons Directors and an Air Battle Manager, typically found in a ground-based Control and Reporting Center or Airborne Warning and Control System, to manage the air war with multiple Joint fighter aircraft.

The ground team was integrated with Tactical Air Control Party and Pararescue Jumper forces to execute non-traditional Reconnaissance and Personnel Recovery operations while the air team on the C-17 employed Weapons Directors and an Air Battle Manager, typically found in a ground-based Control and Reporting Center or Airborne Warning and Control System, to manage the air war with multiple Joint fighter aircraft.

“The current entities that perform these responsibilities were born from a Cold War mindset and use archaic technology, resulting in large footprints of people and equipment that are more of a liability than a force multiplier,” said Maj. Paden Allen, 422nd TES C2 Division commander. “We’re testing options to provide a Combatant Commander increased maneuver flexibility and communications resiliency without sacrificing Command and Control capabilities.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

U.S. Air Force and Army service members disassemble the Command and Control Element after Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. This allowed for Air Force Command and Control to access real time data and resources to execute live operations.

Access to real-time data and resources is critical to making timely and accurate decisions in combat. As the force continues advancing Agile Combat Employment training and tactics development, the ability to perform Tactical C2 in any environment is paramount to the success of the mission.

Air Force photograph
U.S. Air Force and Army service members prepare for the Command and Control Element during Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. Airmen and Soldiers executed mission sets that demonstrated the ability to provide integral communication through accessing Department of Defense computer networks, employing multiple tactical data links, and communicating with aircraft.

In the near term, Allen and his team are focusing on ensuring they capture information gained from this test event and share the results with the U.S. Air Force C2 community as well as Joint and Coalition partners. Future experimentation will continue to focus on the ability to resiliently communicate and synchronize effects between aircraft and other friendly forces as well as inform the next generation of Tactical C2 and Battle Management.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades
C-17 is parked next to a van used in the Command and Control Element during Black Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2023. This operation was accomplished by the combined effort between the C2 teams both on the ground and on the C-17 as they shared real time data to facilitate live operations.

“We’re already seeing a few changes occur in these lines of effort, all moving in the direction of multiple SecAF Operational Imperatives,” said Allen. “Our efforts inform what can be done to mitigate the delay between retiring legacy airborne C2 and the arrival of the next generation platforms.”

This test event provided a unique opportunity to explore Air Combat Command and Air Mobility Command integration in an environment that yields increased capability for both major commands. The goal is to continue expanding that relationship and improve on what the team learned and demonstrated during Black Flag 23-1.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Creech welcomes Polish delegation
 By Senior Airman Kristal Munguia Creech AFB, Nev.
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – April 2023
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB...
 By Aerotech News
Japan Self-Defense Force visit Nellis...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy
Personnel recovery airmen test JT-JUMPR...
 By Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz Nellis AFB, Nev.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit