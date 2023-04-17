Pentagon, Congressional leaders visit Nellis AFB

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

The Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force, Congress members and Airmen pose for a group photo during a tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7, 2023. Airmen from the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron explained the capabilities of the F-35 Lighting IIs and allowed guests to take a closer look at the aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Airmen from the 99th Medical Group, the Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force, and Congressman Steven Horsford on how many cases the emergency department can handle at a time at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7, 2023. The 99th MDG Airmen showed guests the emergency department capabilities and described the types of emergencies they are able to manage.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Airmen from the 99th Medical Group brief the Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force and Congress members on the capabilities of the emergency department at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7, 2023. Jones’ visit to Nellis consisted of time at Airmen dormitories, the MOMMC emergency department and a driving tour of family housing.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Staff. Sgt. Aaron Coles, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen dorm leader, briefs the Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force, distinguished guests and base leadership on the duties ADLs perform to enhance Airmen’s living conditions at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7, 2023. The visit with leadership allowed dorm leaders to communicate the concerns and suggestions Airmen have about living conditions on base.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Chief Master Sgt. Lester Largaespada, left, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, and Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th ABW commander, greet the Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force before her tour of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7, 2023. The tour enabled Jones to gain a better understanding of the housing issues Nellis and Creech Airmen are facing.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Congresswoman Susie Lee, left, the Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force and Staff. Sgt. Aaron Coles, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen dorm leader, tour a dormitory at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7, 2023. During the tour, Jones viewed occupied dorm rooms to see first-hand the amount of living space each Airman receives and the types of dorms Nellis provides.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander, left, describes dorm conditions to the Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7, 2023. The tour enabled the Jones to gain a better understanding of the housing issues facing Nellis and Creech Airmen.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Congresswoman Susie Lee, left, the Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force and Congressman Steven Horsford listen to Airmen from the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron describe the capabilities of the F-35 Lighting II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7, 2023. As the Fifth-Generation Center of Excellence, Nellis is uniquely capable of hosting F-35 units on the ground and challenging them in the air.