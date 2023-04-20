AMMOS evolves to outpace threats in the Pacific

Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School reaches its 20th year anniversary on April 22, 2023 as it further adapts to provide advanced and relevant training to prepare Airmen for evolving threats in the Pacific.
Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School reaches its 20th year anniversary on April 22, 2023 as it further adapts to provide advanced and relevant training to prepare Airmen for evolving threats in the Pacific.
Published every other Friday, Nellis AFB Desert Lightning News is distributed on Nellis AFB, as well as locations throughout Las Vegas, NV
News and ad copy deadline is later than Monday, 4:30 p.m., the week of desired publication date. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.