Nellis AFB Visits Duane D. Keller Middle School

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Senior Master Sgt. Ruben TrejoSanchez, 57th Maintenance Group weapons standardization superintendent, makes opening remarks during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event on April 12, 2023 at Duane D. Keller Middle School in Las Vegas, Nev. The STEM event was part of the Project Quesada an initiative designed to inform, influence and inspire future Air Force leaders.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

A student excavates a fossil during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event at Duane D. Keller Middle School in Las Vegas, Nev., April 12, 2023. The STEM event was part of the initiative Project Quesada, which is designed to inform, influence and inspire future Air Force leaders.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

An Airman operates a robot during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event at Duane D. Keller Middle School in Las Vegas, Nev., April 12, 2023. The STEM event was part of Project Quesada, an initiative to foster youth engagements by partnering with minority serving institutions and underrepresented groups to highlight the Air Force’s education and career opportunities.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

A teacher assists a student playing on a flight simulator during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event at Duane D. Keller Middle School on April 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev. The event consisted of a variety of STEM demonstrations including fossil digging, working with robots and a hands-on water surface tension display.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Megan Estrada

Maj. Mark Skinner, left, and Maj. Margot Wolfersberger, 328th Weapons Squadron instructors, inform students on global surveillance during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event at Duane D. Keller Middle School in Las Vegas, Nev., April 12, 2023. The STEM event was part of Project Quesada, an initiative to foster youth engagements by partnering with minority serving institutions and underrepresented groups to highlight the Air Force’s education and career opportunities.