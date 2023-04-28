aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

53rd Wing completes operational testing of B-1B Sustainment Block-18 software

by 1st Lt. Lindsey Heflin Eglin AFB, Fla.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Shannon Hall
Three U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers taxi down the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Airmen assigned to the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron spent time at Nellis AFB testing new software for Sustainment Block 17.

The 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron completed the Field Development Evaluation of Sustainment Block-18, a major software block upgrade providing new capabilities and improvements to the B-1B Lancer avionics suite, in late March, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

This sustainment block upgrade is the largest in both cost and scope since the Integrated Battle Station (IBS) upgrade that occurred in 2014. The SB-18 upgrade includes updates to the Avionics Flight Software, Central Integrated Test System, Electrical Multiplexing System, Graphics Controller, Tactical Display Subsystem, and other requirements.

SB-18’s simplified sensor targeting will enable a crew to target emerging targets of opportunity more expeditiously, bring legacy flight software functionality to the IBS interface, and improve the B-1’s organic multi-target capability. It will also provide a more stable and functional storage capability for mission data and improve the Defensive Avionics Suite’s processing and integration into the IBS framework.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Shannon Hall
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers prepare to land at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The two test jets, assigned to the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron, carry the new software for Sustainment Block 17. This was the first time SB17 was operationally tested.

During FDE we go beyond the basic functionality testing and evaluate whether the new functions integrate to help or hinder operational execution of the aircraft throughout its tasked mission sets,î said Maj. Joseph Wilkinson, 337th TES SB-18 Rated Project Officer. We tested the software in a variety of mission sets with multiple evaluation areas to ensure the systems performed in realistic employment scenarios.

The next step will be to train and equip the rest of the B-1B community to use the new software, which will include finalizing academics and teaching them to the combat units. In the near term, the 337th TES began testing the first iteration of a new agile software construct known as Agile Software Replacement-19, which will provide more rapid upgrade fielding timelines to outfit the combat units with the most up-to-date and advanced systems to meet combatant commander needs. It will also streamline the acquisitions timeline to integrate new and emerging technologies into the weapons system, enabling the B-1B to provide the largest conventional payload and survive threats across all mission requirements.

The FDE was led by a collaborative effort between the 337th TES, and Air Force Global Strike Command’s 7th Bomb Wing, 77th Weapons Squadron and 345th Bomb Squadron. This integration was crucial for mission success and provided diverse perspectives on the operational impacts of the software changes.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Nellis AFB Visits Duane D....
 By Aerotech News
AMMOS evolves to outpace threats...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter
40th AS, 1st AD conduct...
 By Senior Airman Mercedes Porter Dyess AFB, Texas
Pentagon, Congressional leaders visit Nellis...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit